Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.
What’s open, closed on Veterans Day in Minneapolis, St. Paul area
Banks and government offices are closed but many supermarkets and malls are open, and transit is running on regular schedules.
Banks: All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank branches will be closed.
Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.
Grocery stores: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.
Malls: Many stores will be open.
Mass transit: Metro Transit buses, the Metro Blue and Green lines light-rail trains and the Metro Red Line will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Northstar will have regular service. Call Metro Mobility for service.
Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.
Libraries: Libraries will be closed.
Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be open.
