Twin Cities Startup Week, which continues through Friday, will be hybrid this year, giving attendees a mixture of virtual and in-person events to attend.
There will be just under 200 events this year, roughly 80 of them virtual, 40 hybrid and 70 full in-person events. Organizers have implemented COVID-19 protocols. All guests are required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 results within the last 72 hours before entering any event.
The majority of sessions will also be recorded, creating a resource library that people can access later.
Here's a look at some of the events:
- Sunday, 12 p.m.: Shop Local Market and Fashion Show; Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Av., Minneapolis. Entertainment during the local vendor pop-up will include a fashion show featuring local clothing brands and designers, as well as performances by local musicians.
- Wednesday, 6 p.m.: BETA Showcase powered by JPMorgan Chase & Co; Huntington Bank Stadium, 420 SE. 23rd Av., Minneapolis. About 40 entrepreneurs that participated in the Beta Accelerator will pitch their inventions in an event referred to as a science fair for startups.
- Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: MN Music Fest; First Avenue, 701 No. 1st Av.., Minneapolis. Local artists will perform while brands showcase products related to the arts, music and technology.
- Friday, 6 p.m.: 2021 Minnesota Startup Awards; Science Museum of Minnesota,120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St Paul. Honoring Minnesota makers, inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Gilson: Of all the mistakes writers make, the dangling modifier is one of the most common
Even a professional journalist can get tripped up by sentence structure.
Business
What's happening during Twin Cities Startup Week
Organizers have implemented COVID-19 protocols. All guests are required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 results within the last 72 hours before entering any event.
Business
Keep strong market returns in perspective
The recovery from the downturn last year is so stunning that it's easy to think stocks should always rise so quickly.
Business
Schafer: We already knew hospital pricing was a mess, so now what?
Even as treatment prices become easier to find, it's unclear that patients will take the time to make comparisons.
Business
Next step in Twin Cities startup culture: finding more wealthy Minnesotans to be angel investors
Groove Capital is building a network of investors that would act as the first to invest in startups across Minnesota.