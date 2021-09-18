Twin Cities Startup Week, which continues through Friday, will be hybrid this year, giving attendees a mixture of virtual and in-person events to attend.

There will be just under 200 events this year, roughly 80 of them virtual, 40 hybrid and 70 full in-person events. Organizers have implemented COVID-19 protocols. All guests are required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 results within the last 72 hours before entering any event.

The majority of sessions will also be recorded, creating a resource library that people can access later.

Here's a look at some of the events: