What to know about using utilities during Minnesota’s big power outage

Most Minnesota cities are expected to have power restored by 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Xcel Energy’s outage map, though a post by the utility on the social media site X said some customers might have to wait until the end of Thursday. Many already had their power restored. Customers can check their area’s outage status by visiting the outage map at outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/, and clicking on “Reports” on the left side of the screen. From there you can narrow the number of outages by city or zip code, or click on Outages Details to see current details of the outage and the estimated restoration time.