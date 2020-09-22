Authorities have identified two drivers who died in a head-on crash in eastern Washington County last week.
Derek R. Keeney, 29, of Scandia, and Jamie R. Hallberg, 32, of St. Croix Falls, Wis., were killed in the collision early Thursday evening in May Township, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The wreck occurred about 10 miles north of Stillwater on N. Olinda Trail just north of 170th Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have yet to disclose the circumstances leading up to the crash.
At the time of her death, Hallberg worked at Northwest Passage, a residential treatment facility of teenage youth, according to her online obituary.
