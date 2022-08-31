The Vikings now have the 21st and 22nd picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

They have acquired receiver Jalen Reagor, who was drafted one spot ahead of Vikings star Justin Jefferson, from the Eagles for a 2023 seventh-round pick and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

To make room on the roster, the Vikings cut receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Reagor gives the Vikings another receiver option after the season-ending knee injury to Bisi Johnson as well as a punt returner. Smith-Marsette struggled in moments adapting to that role in the preseason. Reagor, who has 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons, averaged 7.3 yards per return on 31 punts last year.