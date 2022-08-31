The Vikings now have the 21st and 22nd picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.
They have acquired receiver Jalen Reagor, who was drafted one spot ahead of Vikings star Justin Jefferson, from the Eagles for a 2023 seventh-round pick and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.
To make room on the roster, the Vikings cut receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.
Reagor gives the Vikings another receiver option after the season-ending knee injury to Bisi Johnson as well as a punt returner. Smith-Marsette struggled in moments adapting to that role in the preseason. Reagor, who has 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons, averaged 7.3 yards per return on 31 punts last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings add receiver Jalen Reagor in a trade with the Eagles
Reagor. who was drafted one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson in 2020, gives the Vikings another option at receiver and punt returner.
High Schools
Catching up to the past: Five traditional high school football powers trying to bounce back
Getting to the top is one challenge, and getting back to the top is a whole different one that these teams are taking on.
Sports
No. 3 Sakkari out as another top player falls at US Open
The last two women's champions were already out of the U.S. Open and now one of last year's semifinalists is gone.
Sports
Big 12 looks to potential early extension of media rights
The changing Big 12 Conference plans to enter into discussions with ESPN and Fox about a potential early extension of its media rights deal that still has two more football seasons left after this one.
Gophers
Gophers rescue plan: Can returning coordinator Ciarrocca reignite the passing game?
Kirk Ciarrocca, Tanner Morgan and P.J. Fleck combined their skills in 2019 to lead Minnesota to its best record in 57 years. Then Ciarrocca left and the offense struggled enough that Fleck asked his colleague for an encore.