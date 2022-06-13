The Vikings added a linebacker to the roster on Monday signing former Denver Bronco Andre Mintze.

The 6-3, 250 pounder played college football at Vanderbilt.

Mintze, 23, played in six games last season for Denver and had two tackles.

At Vanderbilt, he was in 43 games and had 8.5 sacks. The Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent and he made the opening-day roster; he was sidelined for part of the season by a hamstring injury and also by COVID-19.