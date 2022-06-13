The Vikings added a linebacker to the roster on Monday signing former Denver Bronco Andre Mintze.
The 6-3, 250 pounder played college football at Vanderbilt.
Mintze, 23, played in six games last season for Denver and had two tackles.
At Vanderbilt, he was in 43 games and had 8.5 sacks. The Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent and he made the opening-day roster; he was sidelined for part of the season by a hamstring injury and also by COVID-19.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Title IX timeline: 50 years of halting progress across U.S.
A timeline of key events before, during and after the 1972 passage of the landmark U.S. law known as Title IX:
Sports
Packers WR Lazard signs his restricted free agent tender
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday.
Sports
Avalanche try to ignore being favored in final vs. Lightning
Expectations for the Colorado Avalanche have not diminished since the start of the playoffs.
Vikings
Vikings sign free agent linebacker Andre Mintze
The former Denver Bronco played collegiately at Vanderbilt.
Sports
Column: Suárez's win at last delivers a Mexican Cup winner
Here are some things to know about Daniel Suárez's long journey before becoming the first Mexico-born winner at the top level of NASCAR: