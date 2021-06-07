Intro: Lynx center Sylvia Fowles had one of the greatest games in WNBA history on Tuesday, scoring 29 points to go with 20 rebounds, four steals and three blocks — without committing a foul or a turnover along the way. Her dominant performance helped Minnesota to a 76-70 win over Seattle and provided a platform for Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve to point out that Fowles is still one of the WNBA's best players — and that she's underappreciated even after a storied career.

6:00: The Twins, on the other hand, are not among the greatest of all time. Their improved recent play was short-lived as they have now lost four in a row to the Yankees and Red Sox. In a lost season, there's only one thing host Michael Rand cares about: 2022 and the development of players.

8:00: Drew Magary of Defector Media joins the podcast to help Rand preview the Vikings season as only Magary can. Kirk Cousins, the coordinators and a lot of other people associated with the Vikings are on notice — though Magary, a noted Vikings fan, still has optimism for the year. Magary has a memoir coming out in about a month that should be fascinating as well.

28:00: An NBA player is suing his agent, and Rand is amused.

