Safety Lewis Cine was not spotted on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium to test his injured knee before kickoff, and he's officially been ruled out for Sunday's regular season opener against the Packers.

Cine, the 32nd overall pick, aggravated a knee injury this week that he's been dealing with since the Aug. 20 exhibition against the 49ers. He watched Friday's practice from the sideline at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. When Cine is healthy, coaches want to play him despite Camryn Bynum remaining the starter opposite Harrison Smith.

"We want to get Lew involved," head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday. "Obviously a major role on special teams, but at the same time, we feel really good about Harry and Cam – and then finding ways by down-and-distance, by situation, to activate Lew and really show the versatility we feel like we have, not only in the front that I talked about, but the guys on the back end."

Safety Myles Dorn was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and will play.

Six Vikings rookies — guard Ed Ingram, linebacker Brian Asamoah, cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans, receiver Jalen Nailor and punter Ryan Wright — made their NFL debuts against the Packers.

Defensive end Jonathan Bullard will play after being listed questionable due to a bicep injury. Bullard could start in the 3-4 base defense after Armon Watts was released during roster cuts.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be without two blockers in David Bakhtiari, the All-Pro left tackle, due to the lingering knee injury, and Elgton Jenkins, the versatile guard and tackle. Nor will Rodgers have Lazard, who didn't practice this week.

Vikings' inactives: Cine (knee), OT Vederian Lowe, RB Ty Chandler, OLB Luiji Vilain, DE Esezi Otomewo and G/C Chris Reed

Packers' inactives: WR Allen Lazard (ankle), OT David Bakhtiari (knee), OT Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee), S Tariq Carpenter, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, WR Samori Toure and DL Jonathan Ford