The Vikings' third practice of organized team activities — and their first open to reporters — found the team with all but five players on the field, as most of the roster reported for the start of OTAs despite the NFL Players Association's recommendation that players skip the voluntary workouts.

Only defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler, punter Britton Colquitt and defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa were missing during the Vikings' open practice on Wednesday. A league source said Hunter (who has been training on his own amid reports he is unhappy with his contract) and Gladney (who was arrested on domestic assault allegations in April) are the only Vikings players not to show up at all this week.

"We have a lot of young guys on this team that were trying to get their feet wet and get some experience, and it's hard to tell those guys to stay away, especially when they're trying to prove themselves," said linebacker Anthony Barr, who missed most of last season with a torn pectoral muscle. "We have a number of veteran guys with offseason-workout bonuses; it's kind of hard to tell a guy not to show up and get his money when those things are kind of negotiated into the contract, whenever that happens. I think between that and guys just really trying to get back in the building and build some team chemistry, familiarize ourself – I know we have a lot of new faces – get to know one another a little bit, hear each other's voices make calls and kind of go through that process, I think it is important."

The Vikings worked out in soft-shell helmets designed to reduce the impact of collisions during OTAs. Running back Dalvin Cook called the decision a smart move from coach Mike Zimmer to lessen the load for players in the offseason.

"I think the OTA process is us building the chemistry, us getting around each other. It was less of the physical part so I think Coach Zim came to the conclusion of taking the helmets off and still protecting us," Cook said. "The [soft-shell] helmets are comfortable, they feel good. When it comes to OTAs, like I said, it's less of the physical, it's about getting the timing down, starting to get to know each other, building that chemistry. Coach Zim, he knows that as a coach."

The NFLPA and NFL have quibbled over the structure of the league's offseason program after COVID-19 led to a virtual-only offseason last year. Players like Barr — who has a $100,000 offseason workout bonus — have to make their own decisions, though, and the linebacker said he's pleased with some of the accommodations the Vikings have made.

"I think we're happy with kind of the structure of OTAs, and we've had this past week, I think, has been productive," he said. "Getting work in while – it's not too physically demanding where guys are putting themselves at too big of a risk with injuries and stuff like that. I think all-in-all we're happy, at least from the players' spot, with where we are in terms of the OTAs."

Cook readying for 17-game season

Only two running backs in Vikings history (Ted Brown and Adrian Peterson) have recorded more touches in a season than the 356 that Cook logged in 2020, despite missing two games. With the league adding a 17th regular-season game this year, the 25-year-old said he's developed the offseason routine to ready himself for the workload to come.

"I think [it's] a lot more recovery," he said. "I always thought lifting weights and just trying to get stronger and build the muscles up was the thing. But you've got to let your body rest sometimes and you've got to let things calm down and get restarted and refreshed. That's what I do. I recover a lot. I get my work in, but I let my body recover and naturally do what it's supposed to do."

Colquitt missed the team's practice on Wednesday for what special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken called a personal matter. Colquitt, Ficken said, was with the team for its first two OTAs this week.

His absence from the optional practice gave the Vikings a chance for a longer look at Zach Von Rosenberg, the 30-year-old punter they'd signed as an undrafted free agent.

"He has a little unique situation, him being a prior professional baseball player and now punting at LSU, and it's really a true testament to the type of athlete he is because he's doing a lot of good things," Ficken said. "He's got really good leg strength, and he can directional punt. I just love his demeanor out there on the field, especially as a holder too. It's been a pleasant surprise for both of those guys being here."