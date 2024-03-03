INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL draft's top quarterbacks and receivers told league evaluators to check the game film.

On Saturday, Vikings coaches got to see some — but not all — of them throw during on-field drills at the NFL combine. Three top prospects opted against participating: Southern California's Caleb Williams, Louisiana State's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye. Top receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., from Ohio State, and Malik Nabers, from LSU, also decided against participating.

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, said he prefers to throw to his teammates at LSU's pro day. He also declined measurements. Maye said he was more focused on the interview process. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and presumed No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears, said he had thrown enough.

"Didn't feel the need to go out and throw," Williams said Friday. "I played around 30-something games, I believe. Go ahead and watch real live ball of me and see how I am as a competitor."

Williams watched from the sidelines of Lucas Oil Stadium as Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix headlined Saturday's participants. McCarthy and Penix were crowd favorites while throwing downfield. McCarthy, an expected first-round pick, later joined the NFL Media broadcast and said he had 11 formal meetings with teams last week, including the Vikings and Bears.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also joined the broadcast and discussed Kirk Cousins, who is scheduled to become a free agent on March 13.

"I know Kirk's going to go through a full process," O'Connell said. "He's a process guy. Hopefully we continue to be a strong part of that process and we figure out a way to keep him a Minnesota Viking. But my expectation is we're not going to be the only ones who would like Kirk Cousins to be the quarterback."

Texas receiver Xavier Worthy became the fastest player in combine history with a 4.21-second, 40-yard dash on his second attempt. Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III had the strongest arm on the day, drawing cheers from the crowd with 70-yard throws and bullet passes clocked at 62 miles per hour.

Alt standing out

Totino-Grace alum Joe Alt enjoyed himself at the combine on Saturday, breaking into a group of reporters in front of his former Notre Dame teammate, Blake Fisher, to ask a question about Fisher's favorite food delivery.

Why wouldn't Alt be relaxed? The North Oaks, Minn., native is a presumed top-10 draft pick at left tackle after a stellar three-year run for the Fighting Irish that ended with an All-America selection. He's the latest Alt headed to the NFL after his father, John, was a 1984 first-round pick and 2002 Chiefs Hall of Honor member.

Alt, who is scheduled to run on-field drills Sunday, said he has met with many NFL teams, including multiple sessions within the top 10 in the Patriots, Titans and Jets.

"It'd be awesome" to block for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Alt said. "It'd be truly an honor, watching him growing up from Minnesota. ... I've seen a lot of him playing when he played for the Packers."