Linebacker Eric Kendricks was a late addition to the injury report on Friday, when he was listed as limited in practice because of a toe injury, but he'll play Sunday against the Lions.

Kendricks warmed up with teammates at U.S. Bank Stadium and is officially among the players suiting up for the Vikings.

Safety Harrison Smith won't play because of a concussion suffered against the Eagles just six days ago. Smith, who is missing his first game to injury since 2016, remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and did not practice this week. Third-year safety Josh Metellus, not first-round rookie Lewis Cine, is expected to start for Smith.

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. will miss his second game because of a quad injury suffered against the Packers. Booth, the second-round pick, has yet to practice.

The Vikings elevated safety Myles Dorn and cornerback Duke Shelley from the practice squad to suit up against the Lions. It's the second of three possible gameday elevations for both players; a fourth would require the Vikings to sign either to the 53-man roster.

The Lions will have rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick who was listed questionable because of a thigh injury suffered last week. Running back D'Andre Swift (ankle), tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) are all active after being listed questionable by Detroit.

While Lions quarterback Jared Goff will have a full complement of skill players against the Vikings, he'll be without both starting guards in Jackson (finger) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who is on injured reserve.

Vikings' inactives: Smith (concussion), Booth (quad), OLB Luiji Vilain, OT Vederian Lowe, G/C Chris Reed, DL Esezi Otomewo and RB Ty Chandler

Lions' inactives: G Jonah Jackson (finger), DL John Cominsky (wrist), G Drew Forbes, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, TE James Mitchell and DL Demetrius Taylor