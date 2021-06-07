Intro: Host Michael Rand takes a big-picture look back at the Tokyo Olympics, which will be remembered in Minnesota for a long time as quite possibly the most successful summer games in state history. Even just listing off all the medalists from this state takes a long time.

5:00: The Vikings kicking competition has flown under the radar with other big stories taking a lot of the spotlight. But the battle between two relative unknowns is fascinating. Rand explores that with the help of Mark Craig's recent story.

12:00: The Twins have pivoted to a season of prospects instead of contention. Which of the young pitchers could we see this year — and who has the best chance to help?

18:00: Some pretty disappointing Twins TV rating numbers came out recently. Rand wants to dive into them in more detail, but he tries to provide some early context about what he is seeing.

21:00: Some good news? Minnesota United is on a roll.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports