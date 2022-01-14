If one of the voters tabbed by the Associated Press to form the annual All-Pro teams had written down the Vikings' Justin Jefferson instead of the 49ers' Deebo Samuel, then Jefferson would've achieved one of his top personal goals for 2021.

But Jefferson was a second-team All-Pro selection for the second time in two NFL seasons after he got 20 votes — missing the third spot on the top team to Samuel's 21 votes. The Packers' Davante Adams and the Rams' Cooper Kupp got every vote from the 50-person panel.

Jefferson ranked second in the NFL with 1,616 receiving yards and fourth with 108 catches, narrowly missing the Vikings' single-season record with the extra regular season game.

But only Samuel — with 1,770 yards — had more yards from scrimmage than Kupp among NFL receivers. San Francisco's dual threat had 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns to pair with 77 grabs for 1,405 yards and six scores.

NFL All-Pro selections and vote totals

Three other Vikings players received votes in kick returner Kene Nwangwu (7), right tackle Brian O'Neill (3) and safety Harrison Smith (1).

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who played for the Gophers from 2013-2015, earned first-team All-Pro honors with 18 votes. He joins the Cowboys' Micah Parsons and the Colts' Darius Leonard. Buccaneers and former Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. got one vote.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, the former Vikings' draft pick, was named second-team All-Pro after getting eight votes behind Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's 40.

Star Tribune NFL reporter Mark Craig has one of the 50 ballots for the Associated Press' All-Pro team. Here are his votes:

OFFENSE

WR (3): Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson

TE (1): Travis Kelce

LT (1): Trent Williams

LG (1): Ali Marpet

C (1): Creed Humphrey

RG (1): Zack Martin

RT (1): Lane Johnson

QB (1): Aaron Rodgers

RB (1): Jonathan Taylor

DEFENSE

Edge rusher (2): T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby

Interior linemen (2): Aaron Donald, Kenny Clark

LB (3): Micah Parsons, De'Vondre Campbell, Darius Leonard

CB (2): Trevon Diggs, J.C. Jackson

S (2): Kevin Byard, Micah Hyde

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place kicker (1): Justin Tucker

Punter (1): A.J. Cole III

Kick returner (1): Kene Nwangwu

Punt returner (1): Jakeem Grant

Special teamer (1): J.T. Gray

Long snapper (1): Luke Rhodes