Cameron Dantzler, Vikings CB

Rookie had the interception of the season by a Vikings cornerback, and caused and recovered a fumble.

Jordan Brailford, Vikings DE

Jordan Br ... (looks at media guide again to get name correct) Brailford ... quite the first game, sir. Forced fumble, fumble recovery and was in on the safety.

Dan Bailey, Vikings K

A very #2020 lesson: when life stinks, keep putting one foot in front of the other, stay positive and maybe, just maybe, a good thing will happen.