The Vikings are filling the final coordinator opening on Kevin O'Connell's staff by hiring Matt Daniels as their special teams coordinator.

A league source confirmed the Vikings are expected to hire Daniels; he will replace Ryan Ficken, who became the Chargers' special teams coordinator while the Vikings were in the process of hiring a new head coach. Daniels spent two years as the Rams' assistant special teams coach before O'Connell arrived in Los Angeles, and had been the Cowboys' assistant special teams coach the past two years.

The 32-year-old spent four years in the NFL as a safety, last playing for the Chargers in 2015 before he joined the Rams' special teams staff in 2018 under John Fassel (who'd coached Daniels in the NFL). He will take over a group that showed marked improvement during Ficken's only year as special teams coordinator, with rookie Kene Nwangwu returning a league-high two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Daniels is the second coordinator with Rams ties to join the staff; a source said the Vikings are expected to hire former Los Angeles tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips as their next offensive coordinator.

Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will take on the same role in Minnesota, and the Vikings hired former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine — who'd given O'Connell his first NFL job when he was the Browns' head coach — as an assistant head coach last week.

Daniels will have to help the Vikings make decisions on punter Jordan Berry (who will become an unrestricted free agent next month) and kicker Greg Joseph, who'll be a restricted free agent in March. Berry was 13th in the league with a net average of 40.8 yards per punt, while Joseph was 17th in the league with an 86.8 field-goal percentage, going 7-for-9 on kicks of 50 yards or more.