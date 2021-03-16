A day after they agreed to terms with former Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, the Vikings said goodbye to Shamar Stephen for the second time.

The team released Stephen in a move that would clear $3.75 million in cap space. He had one year remaining on the three-year deal he'd signed in 2019, when the Vikings brought him back for a second stint in Minnesota following a season in Seattle.

Stephen, a seventh-round pick in 2014, became a favorite of the Vikings' coaching staff for his technique and attention to detail, but he'd benefitted from playing alongside a stalwart nose tackle like Linval Joseph for much of his time in Minnesota.

When Michael Pierce opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, it left the Vikings without as big of a physical presence in the middle of their line, and Stephen's play suffered as a result.

The Vikings agreed to a two-year deal with Tomlinson on Monday night, and sources have indicated they plan to play him next to Pierce as part of a tackle tandem they hope will shore up one of the league's worst run defenses from a year ago.

In addition to releasing Stephen, the Vikings decided not to place a restricted free agent tender on defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, according to a league source. Odenigbo played through elbow injuries last season, posting only 3 1/2 sacks a year after he'd picked up seven as a rotational pass rusher.