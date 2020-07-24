The Vikings finalized a three-year contract extension for head coach Mike Zimmer on Friday, the team announced.

Zimmer, 64, is now under contract through the 2023 season after tacking three years onto the remaining year of his old deal.

Entering his seventh year in Minnesota, Zimmer has a 57-38-1 (.599) record in the regular season and 2-3 in the postseason.

