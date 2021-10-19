Taking stock of the 3-3 Vikings at the bye week, including the recent loss of cornerback Patrick Peterson and quarterback Kirk Cousins' stellar play. Will Cousins keep it up? And could that alter the long-term outlook for the team as a playoff contender with a tough series of opponents ahead.

