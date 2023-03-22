Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with some appreciation of Wild forward Matt Boldy, who has six goals and four assists in six games since Kirill Kaprizov's injury — including the game-winning goal with barely any time left in overtime against New Jersey on Tuesday. Plus, is this the night that Karl-Anthony Towns returns for the Wolves?

7:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for an update from Twins spring training. Neal gives an in-depth look at his Top 10 Twins minor league prospects list.

32:00: Hendon Hooker, the Tennessee quarterback, is projected to be taken No. 23 overall by the Vikings in one recent mock draft.

