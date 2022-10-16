Little has gone as expected for former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was pressed into action for the Dolphins during the second quarter of Minnesota's 24-16 win in Miami one day after he was cleared to return from the concussion protocol.

Bridgewater replaced seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, who was knocked from the game with a right thumb injury after being hit by Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks on a third-down blitz. In the 30-year-old Bridgewater's latest turn as spot passer for a needy NFL team, the Vikings' up-and-down defense forced a season-best six sacks and three turnovers to spoil his 329-yard day.

A week ago, Bridgewater was the starter for Tua Tagovailoa and was replaced by Thompson after one play due to the updated concussion protocol that allows independent spotters to pull players if they're seen stumbling after a hit.

"It's tough and it's just our luck that the guy that didn't get to prepare as the starter has to go in the game and play most of the game," Bridgewater told Miami reporters after the game. "But this game, man, it's so crazy, man. ... I think this team has responded well to the adversity, to the bad luck in the quarterback room if you want to call it that."

Before exiting, Thompson threw for 89 yards and was sacked once by outside linebacker Patrick Jones, whose two sacks tied Za'Darius Smith for the team lead, before exiting with a bloody thumb.

Thompson didn't have enough strength to grip the football, "which is an issue when you're trying to throw it," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel deadpanned.

Jones, a 2021 third-round pick, had the first two sacks of his NFL career — the first on a third-down stunt to get Thompson, and the second on a spin move against Dolphins left tackle Greg Little, who moved from right tackle to help Miami account for the loss of veteran Terron Armstead (toe).

Smith, Jones and Danielle Hunter led a relentless pass rush that generated 25 pressures, per NFL Next Gen Stats, the team's most since 2016.

Jones played a bigger role as outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum was ruled out with an illness, and the Vikings used a heavy rotation on a hot, humid day.

"[Jones] had a look in his eye this whole trip," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "He was just a man on a mission."

Bridgewater was intercepted by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Patrick Peterson, and had an additional three passes deflected by the veteran pair. Smith, who also forced a key fumble on Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, has 31 career interceptions, tied for second among active NFL defenders with the Patriots' Devin McCourty. Peterson has 30 picks, third among active defenders.

"Some throws I'd like to have back, some ball placement things," Bridgewater said. "Probably just trying to do too much. So, yeah, it was just cool being out there, but obviously I want to play better."

Dolphins injuries pile up

A stagnant Vikings offense tried to take advantage of the Dolphins defense losing slot cornerback Nik Needham to an ankle injury, which McDaniel said could be a high ankle or Achilles injury. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw at replacement defender Noah Igbinoghene, who was stout with two pass deflections.

In addition to Thompson and Needham, the Dolphins lost linebacker Trey Flowers to a foot injury and Waddle injured a shoulder on a 49-yard catch at the end of the game.

Etc.

Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. , a second-round pick, returned from a four-game absence due to a quad injury suffered in Week 1 against Green Bay. Tight end Jacob Hollister was elevated from the practice squad with Ben Ellefson (groin) on injured reserve.

, a second-round pick, returned from a four-game absence due to a quad injury suffered in Week 1 against Green Bay. Tight end was elevated from the practice squad with (groin) on injured reserve. Kicker Greg Joseph has had at least one miss in four straight games after pushing an extra-point try wide right in the fourth quarter. Joseph went 1 of 2 on extra-point attempts and converted his only field goal from 34 yards. He's 9 of 13 on field goals (69.2%) and 12 of 14 on extra points (85.7%) through six games.

has had at least one miss in four straight games after pushing an extra-point try wide right in the fourth quarter. Joseph went 1 of 2 on extra-point attempts and converted his only field goal from 34 yards. He's 9 of 13 on field goals (69.2%) and 12 of 14 on extra points (85.7%) through six games. Rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah, a third-round pick, continued his bit role on defense as a lighter cover defender capable of mirroring mobile passers. After Thompson picked up a first down with his legs on the opening series, the Vikings put Asamoah into the game on the next third down.

