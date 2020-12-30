Dalvin Cook's incredible season has come to an end as the Vikings running back left the team this week after the death of his father, and he will be unavailable for Sunday's regular season finale against the Lions, according to a league source.

Cook left for Miami to be with family after his father, James, unexpectedly passed away. Even if he were available to play in Detroit, Cook likely couldn't because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols that require five days of entry testing if the daily testing routine is interrupted.

Cook's fourth NFL season ends with a league-leading 1,918 yards from scrimmage, which will likely slip to second with Titans running back Derrick Henry just 27 yards behind him. He signed a five-year, $63 million contract extension in September that put him among the top-five highest paid running backs, and he overshot that tier with his play.

Only Henry has more than Cook's 1,557 rushing yards and nobody has more than his 16 rushing touchdowns in just 14 games. It's the third-best rushing season in Vikings franchise history, trailing only Adrian Peterson in 2012 (2,097) and 2008 (1,760).

On-field excellence has been matched off the field, as Cook was scheduled Wednesday to be presented with the 2020 Korey Stringer Good Guy Award for professionalism with the media, as voted on by the Minnesota chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association.