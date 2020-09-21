game balls

RB Jonathan Taylor

The rookie rusher out of Wisconsin finished with 26 carries for 101 yards and a TD.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

The former college basketball standout had five catches for 111 yards, giving the Colts a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game for the first time since Dec. 17, 2010.

DT DeForest Buckner

His four QB hits included 1.5 sacks and a safety.