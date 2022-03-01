INDIANAPOLIS — Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell completed his coaching staff this week, adding six assistants who were officially announced Tuesday morning.

Greg Manusky is the inside linebackers coach, A'Lique Terry will be assistant defensive line coach and Tony Sorrentino will be assistant wide receivers coach.

Ryan Cordell was named pass game specialist/game management coordinator and Derron Montgomery's title will be quality control-offense.

Steve Donatell, a son of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, will hold the title of quality control-defense. Donatell was defensive quality control analyst at Stanford the past three seasons. His brother, Tom, is an assistant coach with the Chargers.

The Vikings will retain wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson, assistant linebackers coach Sam Siefkes and their entire strength staff — Josh Hingst, Marquis Johnson and Derik Keyes — from the 2021 season.

Manusky played for the Vikings from 1991-93 as part of a 12-year career, and has been an assistant coach in the league for 19 seasons.

Terry played with Steve Donatell at Wake Forest. He was an assistant at Hawaii last season after two years at Oregon.

Sorrentino comes from Northern Illinois, where he was wide receivers coach. He was an assistant for the Jaguars from 2013-16.

Cordell spent the past three seasons as a coaching assistant with Cleveland, focusing on the offensive line. He was a special assistant to the general manager in San Francisco, where he worked with Viking GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Montgomery's background is in college coaching; he was senior offensive analyst at the University of Arizona last year.

Vikings officials, including O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah are here for the NFL Combine this week.