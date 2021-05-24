The Vikings claimed center Cohl Cabral off waivers from the Texans on Monday.

Cabral, a second-year pro, spent his rookie season on the Rams and Texans practice squads. Undrafted out of Arizona State, he initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signee by the Rams. He was waived by Houston on Friday.

Cabral was a three-year starter and two-time captain for the Sun Devils, starting 39 straight games — almost exclusively as a center. He has not appeared in an NFL game.

He's the Vikings' second addition at center this offseason after the team also traded a sixth-round pick for former Cardinals center Mason Cole, who has 30 NFL starts at the position. The Vikings did not re-sign backup center Brett Jones, who remains a free agent.