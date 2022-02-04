With 4 minutes and 42 seconds left in their game against the fifth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, Sara Scalia hit a three-pointer that put Gophers women's basketball up by four points.

The Gophers did not score again.

From being on the precipice of an enormous upset, the Gophers were outscored 14-0 over the final 4:42. The result: an 80-70 loss at Assembly Hall on the Indiana campus.

Sara Scalia made seven of 12 threes and scored 26 for the Gophers (10-13 overall, 3-8 in the Big Ten). Laura Bagwell-Katalinich came off the bench to score 10.

Aleska Gulba hit 11 of 15 shots and all four of her three-pointers while scoring a game-high 28 points for Indiana. Grace Berger scored 19 and Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 14.

The Gophers got off to a good start in Assembly Hall. More specifically: Scalia got off to a good start. She hit four of five shots – and three of four three-pointers – while scoring 11 points as the Gophers took a 21-17 lead into the second quarter. The Gophers shot 57 percent. Indiana, meanwhile, also shot better than 50 percent, and got nine points from Gulbe.

The Gophers cooled off to start the second quarter, missing two shots and turning the ball over three times as Indiana opened the quarter 8-0 to go up 25-21 on Kaitlin Peterson's drive for a layup 3½ minutes into the quarter.

But the Gophers righted themselves, outscoring Indiana 16-9 the rest of the half, with Winters scoring five of those. Scalia's three-point play with 35.9 seconds left in the half put the Gophers up 37-26.

The Gophers got a strong start to the third quarter, scoring the first five points to push their lead to six with 8:08 left in the quarter. But it was Indiana that finished well, with Berger's jumper at the end of the quarter pulling the Hoosiers back within a point, 54-53, entering the fourth.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.