When: 7:20 p.m., Oct. 31, U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: Ch. 11

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

After their bye week, the Vikings will be back home for a Sunday night national TV game against Dak Prescott and the 5-1 Cowboys. Dallas, which has won five in a row, also has its bye next week.

WEEK 6 RESULT

Cowboys 35, Patriots 29. Like the Vikings, the Cowboys ended up in a wild game that went to OT. Dallas won on a 35-yard pass from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb.

PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Ezekiel Elliott. For this Halloween game, be afraid, be very afraid, of Elliott against this Vikings run defense. He's averaging 86.8 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry and has five rushing TDs.

OUTLOOK

The past three weeks, the Vikings have benefited from poor quarterback play by their opponents. It's doubtful Prescott, who passed for 445 yards Sunday, will be so generous.