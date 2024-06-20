More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gallery: Lawnless
Whether for environmentally friendly reasons or to save time or money on mowing, maintenance and watering – or all of the above – no-lawn yards are having their time in the sun. If these 3 vignettes of no-grass residential yards in Minneapolis show, there's more than one way to approach it.
Hot dish 06/20/24
Plus: Early voting in the August primary election starts next week.