UnitedHealthcare is putting on hold a new policy that would have stopped payments for non-emergency care in ERs beginning next month.

Physicians and hospitals strenuously objected to the plan, with emergency physicians saying the change threatened progress in the fight against COVID-19.

"Based on feedback from our provider partners and discussions with medical societies, we have decided to delay the implementation of our emergency department policy until at least the end of the national public health emergency period," UnitedHealthcare said Thursday in a statement.

"We will use this time to continue to educate consumers, customers and providers on the new policy and help ensure that people visit an appropriate site of service for non-emergency care needs," the insurer said.

Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare is the nation's largest health insurer.

Under the delayed policy, the company would review ER claims based on a patient's presenting problem, the intensity of diagnostic services provided and factors such as complicating health conditions. Claims deemed to not meet the criteria of an emergency medical condition, or "non-emergent," either wouldn't be covered, the insurer said, or would be subject to limited coverage.

The goal was to promote appropriate use of ERs, the insurer said, while reducing health care costs. But health care groups objected to the change, saying it could put patients at risk by prompting them to refrain from seeking care.

The delay for the policy is a "temporary reprieve for patients, and we urge its full and permanent reversal," said Rick Pollack, president and chief executive of the American Hospital Association, in a statement.

"If enacted, this policy would have a chilling effect on patients seeking emergency services, with potentially dire consequences for their health," Pollack said. "It is also part of an unfortunate pattern of commercial health insurers denying care for needed services. ... There is no justification for these restrictions now or after the public health emergency."

The American College of Emergency Physicians said this week that it "strongly condemns" the UnitedHealthcare policy, which is similar to others that health insurers have tried to implement over the years. The physicians group continues to pursue litigation against Indiana-based Anthem, another large health insurer that tried a few years ago

"We are not, unfortunately, surprised to see an insurance company once again try to cut its costs at the expense of necessary patient care," Dr. Mark Rosenberg, president of the emergency physicians group, said in a statement earlier this week. "UnitedHealthcare is expecting patients to self-diagnose a potential medical emergency before seeing a physician, and then punishing them financially if they are incorrect."

The UnitedHealthcare policy idea came as emergency rooms across Minnesota are still working to recover patient volumes that were hit hard by the pandemic, as many patients avoided seeking care due to COVID-19 concerns.

Minneapolis-based Allina Health System saw a 13% decline in emergency room visits during the first quarter of the year, according to a financial statement. The year-over-year drop at Fairview Health Services was even steeper at 27%.

Health insurers, including UnitedHealthcare, have benefitted financially from reduced utilization of health care services amid COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.