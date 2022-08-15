Matthew Coronato scored two goals and incoming Gophers freshman Logan Cooley had two assists as the United States completed group play undefeated at the world junior championship with a 3-2 victory over Sweden in Edmonton, Alberta.
The U.S., the tournament's defending champion, outscored its opponents 22-4 in four Group B games.
Jesper Wallstedt, a 2021 first-round draft pick of the Wild, made 37 saves for Sweden, which lost for the first time in three games.
