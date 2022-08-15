Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Matthew Coronato scored two goals and incoming Gophers freshman Logan Cooley had two assists as the United States completed group play undefeated at the world junior championship with a 3-2 victory over Sweden in Edmonton, Alberta.

The U.S., the tournament's defending champion, outscored its opponents 22-4 in four Group B games.

Jesper Wallstedt, a 2021 first-round draft pick of the Wild, made 37 saves for Sweden, which lost for the first time in three games.