Gophers soccer team secures berth in Big Ten tournament with victory over Indiana

The Gophers, who last week learned they would host two rounds of the Big Ten soccer tournament, are assured of being one of the 10 qualifiers.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 20, 2024 at 8:54PM
Gophers forward Khyah Harper, shown in a September game, scored her sixth game-winning goal of the season Sunday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers clinched a berth in the Big Ten women’s soccer tournament with a 3-0 victory over Indiana on Sunday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

The victory moved the Gophers (11-3-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) into a tie with Penn State and Ohio State for sixth place in the conference standings.

The top 10 teams advance to the conference tournament. The Gophers will play host to the first round and quarterfinals of the tournament Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The semifinals and final will be in St. Louis.

Khyah Harper scored in the first half and Evelyn Calhoon and Sophia Boman scored in the second half for the Gophers. Harper assisted on Calhoon’s goal, and Boman’s goal was on a penalty kick.

Harper’s game-winning goal was her sixth of the season, tying the school record set by Simone Kolander in 2015.

Sarah Martin had one save as she earned her sixth shutout of the season.

The Gophers play host to Iowa next Sunday.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

