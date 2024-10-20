The Gophers clinched a berth in the Big Ten women’s soccer tournament with a 3-0 victory over Indiana on Sunday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.
Gophers soccer team secures berth in Big Ten tournament with victory over Indiana
The Gophers, who last week learned they would host two rounds of the Big Ten soccer tournament, are assured of being one of the 10 qualifiers.
The victory moved the Gophers (11-3-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) into a tie with Penn State and Ohio State for sixth place in the conference standings.
The top 10 teams advance to the conference tournament. The Gophers will play host to the first round and quarterfinals of the tournament Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The semifinals and final will be in St. Louis.
Khyah Harper scored in the first half and Evelyn Calhoon and Sophia Boman scored in the second half for the Gophers. Harper assisted on Calhoon’s goal, and Boman’s goal was on a penalty kick.
Harper’s game-winning goal was her sixth of the season, tying the school record set by Simone Kolander in 2015.
Sarah Martin had one save as she earned her sixth shutout of the season.
The Gophers play host to Iowa next Sunday.
Improving the run game, stuffing the run and creating more takeaways are on coach P.J. Fleck’s to-do list.