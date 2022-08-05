The Twins have designated reliever Tyler Duffey for assignment and promoted Cole Sands to the big league roster, a source familiar with the decision said Friday.

Duffey will be put on waivers. If he goes unclaimed, the Twins can offer him a minor-league assignment, but he can turn it down and become a free agent.

Duffey, 31, has posted a 4.91 ERA in 40 appearances this season and gave up his eighth homer of the season in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

In 2015, Duffey joined the Twins midway through the season and posted a 5-1 record and 3.10 ERA in 10 starts. He struggled as a starter the next season, going 9-12 with a 6.43 ERA before reviving his career as a reliever. He was used mainly in a set-up role, picking up six saves in 17 opportunities over the last six seasons.