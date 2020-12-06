A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin killed two Minnesota women on Saturday afternoon.
It happened on eastbound I-94 about 4 p.m. near Woodville in St. Croix County at Milepost 25. A car went into the ditch and hit a tree, according to the initial investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement Saturday night.
Inside were two 20-year-old women from Minnesota who were killed, one from St. Michael and one from Albertville, the Wisconsin Patrol said. Their names were not available Saturday night.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded and were investigating.
