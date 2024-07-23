Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Minnetonka last week, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Minnetonka police have not released any statements about the incident, but medical examiner's reports indicate Patricia A. Spitzmueller, 71, and Kenneth R. Spitzmueller, 76, both died from gunshot wounds in an apartment on the 12200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard on Thursday evening.

An autopsy determined Patricia Spitzmueller died by homicide and Kenneth Spitzmueller died by suicide, according to the reports.

An officer with the Minnetonka Police Department said a department spokesperson was unavailable Monday evening to discuss the incident. The Star Tribune was unable to immediately reach members of the Spitzmueller family on Monday.

Police were called to the apartment at 8:30 p.m. for a report of someone in need of CPR, according to the Minnetonka Police Department's online call log.

How to find help

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Minnesota recommends these resources if you or someone you know is in crisis:

National 988 suicide and crisis lifeline: Dial 988.

Crisis Text Line: Text "HOME" to 741741 or text AYUDA for help in Spanish.

The Trevor Project: Call 866-488-7386

Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline: Call 833-600-2670

You can find a directory of mobile crisis services across Minnesota here.