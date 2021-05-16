The Twins will finish their six-game season series with the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Target Field. The 1:10 p.m. first pitch should be a cool spring day.

It'll be Oakland's right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.54 ERA) against Twins' RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.08). Check out the complete lineups below as the Twins hope to better their current 1-4 record against the A's.

Here is some pregame reading as well: Phil's gamer from last night's comeback win plus his notebook with words from new callup Rob Refsnyder and general manager Thad Levine.

Athletics:

1. Mark Canha LF

2. Seth Brown RF

3. Ramon Laureano CF

4. Matt Olson 1B

5. Matt Chapman 3B

6. Jed Lowrie DH

7. Chad Pinder 2B

8. Sean Murphy C

9. Elvis Andrus SS

Twins:

1. Luis Arraez LF

2. Josh Donaldson 3B

3. Jorge Polanco 2B

4. Nelson Cruz DH

5. Trevor Larnach RF

6. Miguel Sano 1B

7. Max Kepler CF

8. Willians Astudillo C

9. Andrelton Simmons SS