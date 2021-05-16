The Twins will finish their six-game season series with the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Target Field. The 1:10 p.m. first pitch should be a cool spring day.
It'll be Oakland's right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.54 ERA) against Twins' RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.08). Check out the complete lineups below as the Twins hope to better their current 1-4 record against the A's.
Here is some pregame reading as well: Phil's gamer from last night's comeback win plus his notebook with words from new callup Rob Refsnyder and general manager Thad Levine.
Athletics:
1. Mark Canha LF
2. Seth Brown RF
3. Ramon Laureano CF
4. Matt Olson 1B
5. Matt Chapman 3B
6. Jed Lowrie DH
7. Chad Pinder 2B
8. Sean Murphy C
9. Elvis Andrus SS
Twins:
1. Luis Arraez LF
2. Josh Donaldson 3B
3. Jorge Polanco 2B
4. Nelson Cruz DH
5. Trevor Larnach RF
6. Miguel Sano 1B
7. Max Kepler CF
8. Willians Astudillo C
9. Andrelton Simmons SS