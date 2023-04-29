For all the discussion about home runs on Saturday, wild pitches were the more effective offensive strategy.

Jhoan Duran's misfire in the ninth inning scored Edward Olivares from third base, and the Royals rode that small opening to a 3-2 victory at Target Field, the Twins' first loss to Kansas City in six meetings this season.

The Twins, too, scored a run on a wild pitch, but got precious little timely offense from their lineup, going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The Twins extended their streak to 12 consecutive games with a home run, their longest in two years, but if Byron Buxton's seventh-inning line drive had traveled one fewer inch, that hot streak would have been snapped.

Buxton's missile, his sixth of the season, bounced off the top of the padding in left field and glanced off the fence behind it, giving the Twins, once umpires conferred over the call, a brief lead.

Then again, had Jorge Polanco's first-inning blast traveled one inch farther, the Twins could have forced extra innings.

Polanco, who homered Friday, hit a fly ball that hit the top of the wall in right field and ricocheted back onto the field. Believing it had cleared the wall, Polanco went into a home run trot around first base, but Royals right fielder Nick Pratto quickly retrieved the ball and threw it to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who tagged Polanco out as he jogged past. That one, too, was double-checked by umpires.

The home-run-that-wasn't set the tone for a frustrating day by the Minnesota lineup against Kansas City starter Brad Keller. In each of the next five innings, the Twins collected at least one hit — but left runners in scoring position, seven in all, for the lack of a timely hit.

Their lone run before Buxton's homer came when Keller walked the Twins' designated hitter in the fourth inning, gave up an infield hit to Jose Miranda, then threw two wild pitches, the latter allowing Buxton to jog home with the game's first run.

Bailey Ober, inserted into the rotation in place of Kenta Maeda on Saturday gave the Royals far fewer scoring opportunities — but they cashed in just as many as the Twins did against Keller. A leadoff double by Edward Olivares in the fifth inning turned into a run when Nicky Lopez singled to center, Olivares sliding home ahead of Michael A. Taylor's throw.

It was enough to deny Ober his first career victory in six starts against Kansas City, despite a 4.05 ERA.

The Royals didn't go quietly after Buxton's home run, quickly tying the score against the Twins' bullpen in the eighth inning. Witt led off with a walk and stole second base, one of the Royals' four successful steals on the day. He moved to third base on a ground out, then stopped halfway and went back to third on MJ Melendez's shallow fly ball to center.

With Salvador Perez due up, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli called upon Jorge López to finish the inning, a surprising choice given Perez's five hits in seven previous at-bats against the righthander. Sure enough, Perez made it 6-for-8, grounding a single up the middle to score Witt, Perez's 60th career RBI at Target Field, one behind Miguel Cabrera for the all-time lead by an opponent.