The Twins placed outfielder Kyle Garlick on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a rib cage contusion and activated Gilberto Celestino from the paternity list.
Garlick injured himself when running into the outfield fence in San Diego on July 29, and the most was made retroactive to Aug. 2. He is batting .257 with eight home runs and an .833 OPS.
Celestino, who is batting .270, had been on the paternity list since Monday for the birth of his son.
The Twins also sent lefthander reliever Jovani Moran to Class AAA St. Paul, making room for newly acquired pitcher Tyler Mahle.
TWINS LINEUP
- Luis Arraez, 1B
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Byron Buxton, DH
- Jorge Polanco, 2B
- Nick Gordon, LF
- Jose Miranda, 3B
- Jake Cave, RF
- Mark Contreras, CF
- Gary Sanchez, C
RHP Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.41 ERA)
