The Twins have postponed their opener against Seattle until Friday because of the weather forecast, which includes a mix of rain and snow and temperatures in the 30s.

The game is now scheduled for a 3:10 p.m. start on Friday.

All of the Opening Day festivities associated with the game, including the drive-up breakfast on the target Field Plaza, have been postponed as well.

