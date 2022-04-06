The Twins have postponed their opener against Seattle until Friday because of the weather forecast, which includes a mix of rain and snow and temperatures in the 30s.
The game is now scheduled for a 3:10 p.m. start on Friday.
All of the Opening Day festivities associated with the game, including the drive-up breakfast on the target Field Plaza, have been postponed as well.
Come back to startribune.com soon for more on this developing story.
