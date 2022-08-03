The Twins designated relief pitcher Joe Smith for release or assignment to the minor leagues Wednesday as part of their roster moves after the latest series of trades.

The Twins activated Caleb Thielbar from the injured list and called up catcher Sandy Leon, acquired Tuesday in a trade with Cleveland. He was acquired in a minor league deal that sent pitcher Ian Hamilton to the Guardians organization.

Byron Buxton, who missed the last two games with knee soreness, is back in the lineup today as the Twins' designated hitter.

Smith was an important part of the Twins bullpen early in the season, starting off with 16 consecutive scoreless appearances that covered 13 2⁄ 3 innings. He has struggled recently, however, and leaves the team with a 4.61 ERA covering 27 1⁄ 3 innings. Six of the 14 earned runs Smith, 38, gave up this season came during one appearance against the White Sox on July 17.

Leon is an 11-year major league veteran who batted .226 with two home runs this season in Class AAA. He is in the starting lineup for today's game, which begins at 12:10 p.m., and has Joe Ryan pitching for the Twins against Tyler Alexander.

The Twins also sent catcher Caleb Hamilton to St. Paul.

Today's lineups:

Detroit:

Riley Greene, cf

Victor Reyes, lf

Javier Baez, ss

Harold Castro 1b

Eric Haase, dh

Willi Castro, rf

Jonathan Schoop, 2b

Kody Clemens, 3b

Tucker Barnhart, c

Twins

Byron Buxton, dh

Carlos Correa, ss

Jorge Polanco, 2b

Jose Miranda, 1b

Gio Urshela, 3b

Nick Gordon, cf

Jake Cave, lef

Sandy Leon, c

Mark Contreras, rf