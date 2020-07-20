The Twins on Monday released local broadcast information for their upcoming 60-game season, which includes 58 of the games being shown on Fox Sports North and two scheduled for Fox national broadcasts.

FSN is also carrying Wednesday’s preseason game against the Cubs before the regular season starts Friday night against the White Sox.

Games against Cleveland on July 30 and Sept. 12 will be Fox national games.

Perhaps of the most interest to fans: Dick Bremer remains the FSN play-by-play voice and will be paired with analysts Justin Morneau, Bert Blyleven, Roy Smalley and Jack Morris on various broadcasts.

Twins' 2020 TV schedule

Morneau was scheduled to work 80 of the team’s FSN broadcasts before the coronavirus pandemic dramatically shortened the season from 162 to 60 games. Blyleven was slated to do just 30 games originally.

Morneau will be the analyst on the “bulk” of the Twins’ shortened schedule, Twins President Dave St. Peter said. Blyleven will work the second-most games, followed by Smalley and Morris.

Broadcasters are not traveling to away games; all games will be called from Target Field, with monitors being used for road games. Similarly, reporters Marney Gellner, Audra Martin and Annie Sabo will work exclusively from Target Field, conducting interviews via Zoom.