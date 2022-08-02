Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Twins acquired right-handed relief pitcher Jorge Lopez from the Orioles hours before the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Tuesday, according to a league source with knowledge of the deal.

Lopez has 19 saves this season, with a 4-6 record and a 1.68 ERA.

The Twins sent four minor league pitchers to Baltimore: Yennier Cano, who appeared in 10 games for the team this season; 2021 draft pick Cade Povich; and right hander Juan Nuñez and left hander Juan Rojas, who play in the rookie league.

