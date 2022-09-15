Introduction: The Twins have received back-to-back starts of seven innings and no runs from their two most consistent rotation members, Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray. It's enough to make host Michael Rand look ahead to 2023 and think optimistically about what the rotation might look like with reasonable health and continued minor league development — even if it is probably too late in 2022.

8:00: Rand welcomes new Timberwolves TV play-by-play voice Michael Grady to the show. They caught up at the State Fair a couple weeks ago, with Grady sharing his passion for basketball and his enthusiasm for his new job.

27:00: Brett Favre is in trouble; Patrick Peterson's PFF grade matched his play on Sunday.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports