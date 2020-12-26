ANDOVER

DEC. 8

Theft. A 2005 Dodge Caravan was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 15800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP

NOV. 12

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 13000 block of 122nd Street, concerned about mail theft in the area, reported a dark-colored vehicle driving slowly by her mailbox. She also reported people speeding on the road in front of her house.

EAST BETHEL

DEC. 4

Theft. An unsecured ATV was stolen from the yard of a home in the 100 block of Juniper Road NE.

GRANT

NOV. 13

Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported riding a bike in the 6000 block of Jasmine Avenue. A deputy located the rider and determined no laws were being broken and the person did not appear suspicious, so no stop or ID was made.

INDEPENDENCE

DEC. 1

Lewd activity. An officer responded to a report of a vehicle parked in a cul-de-sac with two people engaging in sexual activity. A 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were cited for lewd and lascivious behavior.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF NOV. 29-DEC. 5

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a pond in the 17000 block of Liberty Beach Court. Officers found the vehicle had rolled down a 40-foot embankment and was on its side in knee-deep water. Officers broke a window to free a trapped 33-year-old woman. She was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for drunken driving and driving after cancellation. She was taken to the hospital.

MAHTOMEDI

NOV. 17

Suspicious activity. A vehicle was reported parked next to Pheasant Run Park, 385 69th St., for over an hour. A deputy located four juvenile boys in the car playing video games on their phones. All appeared OK.

MEDINA

NOV. 23

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a llama that escaped on the 1500 block of Willow Drive. The llama was found and returned to its owner.

NEW BRIGHTON

NOV. 20

Theft. A storage unit was broken into in the 1200 block of 10th Street and $1,200 worth of camping equipment was reported stolen.

NOWTHEN

DEC. 7

Theft. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from the parking lot of Burns Bottle Shop, 8163 Viking Boulevard NW. The vehicle was left running while the driver went into the store.

PRIOR LAKE

NOV. 21

Fraud. A 20-year-old man was given a verbal warning for being in possession of a fake driver's license at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. He was turning 21 in an hour and a half.

NOV. 22

Assault. A 42-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RICHFIELD

DEC. 4

Drunken driving. A 27-year-old Richfield man was arrested for drunken driving after he was stopped for driving 62 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 7200 block of 12th Avenue. During an inventory search of the vehicle, a large amount of marijuana was found along with an AK-47 pistol and $18,000 cash.

ST. ANTHONY

NOV. 11

Robbery. Officers responded to a robbery report in the 3100 block of 39th Avenue. A woman told officers she was parked in her driveway with her vehicle running. An unknown male entered the passenger side of the vehicle and demanded she get out of the car. He threatened to shoot her if she did not exit the vehicle. She got out of the car and he drove off with her vehicle. The officers were unable to locate the suspect.

SHAKOPEE

NOV. 20

Incident. A 62-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for assault and terroristic threats at apartments in the 5600 block of Cty. Rd. 101.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.