Trump’s first month: How the administration’s actions affect Minnesota

Federal workers in Minnesota on probation began receiving termination notices last week within the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Park Service, among other federal departments. Many workers said they had long worked for the federal government but under seasonal or temporary designations. Promotions and moves into permanent jobs automatically changed the workers' status so they were technically put on probation. Trump’s executive order from his first week in office froze federal hiring and required that agency heads compile a list of all probationary workers. Probationary workers do not have as many workplace protections and can be let go at will. There are about 20,000 federal civilian employees in Minnesota. When contractor jobs, postal workers and military members are included, the count approaches 35,000, according to the Minnesota Federal Executive Board.