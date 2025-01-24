To say Minnesota’s federal workforce, from border patrol workers up north to agency managers awaiting directives from Washington, is on edge is an understatement.
Minnesota’s more than 20,000 federal workers worried for their jobs after Trump’s first week
Workers are worrying about hiring freezes on border patrol operations, waiting for agency directives and seeing how layoffs will affect their positions.
Most will not talk publicly, worried that would put them at further jeopardy at the end of a week when President Donald Trump and his administration have put many job protections — and possibly their jobs — in limbo.
Trump ordered a hiring freeze and signed an executive order that peeled back civil service protections. His pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, this week reavowed his pledge to purge the federal workforce.
Economists noted changes flowing from the White House could swing broadly into Minnesota. That’s because the federal government is well imbedded in Minnesota’s economy.
There are about 20,000 federal civilian employees in Minnesota. If you count contractor jobs, postal workers and military members, the count is closer to 35,000, according to the Minnesota Federal Executive Board.
Unions, lawyers and lawmakers sprung into action to figure out what Trump’s orders entail in real terms and which to fight.
Trump’s hiring freeze and any decisions to pull back protections for civil servants “will have far-reaching consequences for federal workers and the Minnesotans they serve,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Democrat from Minnesota, said Thursday.
Minnesota’s other senator, Tina Smith, also a Democrat, rose the alarm on making sure Veterans Affairs positions that affect caregiving are filled.
Shannon Douvier, executive director of AFSCME Council 65, which represents 130 local unions in Minnesota, said President Trump’s orders are government overreach.
“No one’s employment should be based on who the president is, who the governor is, or who the administrator or mayor is,” she said. “These are public servant jobs who are doing the work for the people. They are nonpolitical and they should not be treated as political pawns.”
The National Treasury Employee Union filed suit this week against Trump’s executive order, Schedule F, which empowered the administration to strip job protections from many career federal employees. The civil service workers right now are hired based on merit and cannot be arbitrarily fired.
So did the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which has 40,000 members in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas.
Other unions and several state attorney generals said they are also evaluating potential consequences of the executive orders and considering joining the fight.
The treasury union represents about 200 active members in Minnesota spread across six offices, most of them Internal Revenue Service employees and border patrol agents.
Already, at the Minnesota-Canada border, the patrol workers are stressed over persistent staffing shortages. Now, some wonder how a hiring freeze and possible cutbacks will hit them at the same time they are ordered to step up immigration enforcement, said Timothy Ronholm, president of the treasury union’s Chapter 29 Minnesota local.
“I’m already trying to get funding and staffing increases up there on the north border between U.S. and Canada,” said Ronholm, noting there have been persistent staffing shortages there.
Other executive orders cancel diversity programs, say the federal government will not recognize people’s preferred genders if they differ from birth, and halt federal contract compliance programs. Other orders paused federal payments on energy projects and outlawed external communications from federal health departments until a Trump appointee could review them.
The AFGE union also went after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force headed by billionaire CEO Elon Musk to make recommendations on how to cut government spending.
AFGE workers in Minnesota work in agencies including the Veterans Administration, Social Security, U.S. Department of Agriculture, border patrol and immigration services, said AFGE Midwest spokesman Ruark Hotopp.
Under Trump’s rewrite of worker rules “potentially, there could be a lot of job losses,” Hotopp said. “Part of the executive order is to re-evaluate the probationary employees.”
Under Trump’s orders, probationary periods might change and those employees would be at will, meaning they could be fired at any time.
“We have all been told, that agencies now need to report their probationary numbers,” Hotopp said. “They have to say how many they have, and why the agency is retaining that employee. Agencies are going to have a hard time defining the ‘why.’ We are guessing that it could be a 30% reduction in workforce just by eliminating those probationary employees inside their first year.”
Economic development officials and law firms also are trying to keep up so they can advise federal contractors and firms receiving federal funds.
“Everybody’s antennas are up more than they’d normally be,” said Matt Lewis, vice president of strategic initiatives at the business nonprofit Greater MSP Partnership. With “this change from administration to administration, there seems to be more changes than maybe is normal. So certainly people are trying to interpret it.”
Law firms including Dorsey & Whitney are dashing off “client alerts.”
“We’re getting lots of clients with questions, trying to sort through this,” said Dorsey & Whitney attorney Alex Hontos, who works with many federal contractors and federal grant recipients in Minnesota.
Dorsey clients are wondering how to interpret Trump’s executive order halting diversity language in federal contracts. Some clients called asking if the new orders meant they should cancel upcoming seminars that talk about inclusiveness goals or partnerships with civil servant divisions.
It’s all unclear, Hontos said.
“Things are moving very rapidly, and we haven’t seen the end state yet of what this flurry of executive orders will look like,” he said. “We don’t know what’s coming tomorrow.”
