The night before Tony Bouza was sworn in as Minneapolis' 48th police chief in February 1980, the department's vice squad raided a downtown gay bath house. They kicked in doors and undercover police issued citations to 102 men.

Bouza immediately removed the head of the vice squad and his supervisor. "I called it the shortest honeymoon ever," he recalled in his self-published memoir, "Confessions of a Police Misfit."

Bouza, a former New York City police administrator who ran the Minneapolis Police Department during the 1980s with a mandate for reform — and often riled the police union in the process — died Monday at the Amira Choice care center in Bloomington after a short illness. He was 94.

His death was announced by Dominick Bouza of Minneapolis, one of his two sons.

Bouza "was a very complex person," said Bob Lutz, a Minneapolis deputy chief under Bouza who went on to become Bloomington's police chief. "He had high principles. He could be very right and very wrong. ... [but] he was a great man to work for. You always knew where you stood."

Tony Bouza on the set of a commercial he was filming, 1994.

During his nine-year tenure, Bouza backed creation of the 911 emergency number, ordered his officers to wear name tags, and advocated aggressive tactics — decoys, stings and stakeouts — along with more street crime arrests, faster emergency response and vigorous traffic enforcement.

He also worked to remove what he considered to be the small fraction of officers who regularly used excessive force — he called them "thumpers" — and sought to recruit more women and people of color for the police force.

He cut the number of precincts from six to four, invigorated the Internal Affairs unit to investigate police misconduct, and announced that the department would respect the rights of Black citizens.

Bouza's agenda won high marks from Mayor Don Fraser, who had appointed him, as well as some City Council members and residents.

"Tony was immovable in his principles and unapologetic about his methods," said Rip Rapson, a foundation CEO who was Fraser's deputy mayor. "He was direct when it would have been easier to evade. He was visionary when it would have been understandable to not rock the boat. He was courageous when it would have been excusable to play things safe."

But Bouza also got sustained criticism from leaders of the Minneapolis Police Federation, the union representing police officers. Some believed he should have added more officers to improve police response.

"I thought he was a blowhard," said Al Berryman, a former federation president. "I think he took a department and ran it down so low in personnel it was ineffective."

Rising in the ranks

Born in 1928 in Ferrol, Spain, Bouza was raised by his mother, Encarnacion; his father worked as a seaman and was rarely home. His mother fled Spain with Bouza and her daughter in 1937 during the Spanish Civil War, joining her sister in New York City.

After graduating from high school in Brooklyn, Bouza joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and was stationed in New Jersey. After leaving the Army in 1952, he worked in New York City's garment district and then entered the police academy with the encouragement of his mother. He became a New York City police officer in 1953, earning $60 a week.

Bouza rose through the ranks of a police department he described in one of about a dozen books as "a brutal, racist and seriously corrupt agency." During his 23 years with the New York City police, he held some of the department's highest-ranking positions, heading the communications, planning and traffic divisions, and serving as commander in Harlem and the Bronx. He also was named the department's inspector general, measuring police effectiveness.

"He should have ended up heading the police departments of one of the giant cities — New York, Chicago, Los Angeles — to show what he could do," Thomas Repetto, former president of the Citizens Crime Commission in New York City, told the Star Tribune in 2013. "I like to say he is the greatest police commissioner New York City never had."

A 1976 profile of Bouza in the New York Times described him as a maverick and "by all odds, the most controversial" member of the department's 26,000-member police force.

Bouza ran into a firestorm of criticism in 1976 for comments he made after a heavyweight boxing match at Yankee Stadium between Muhammad Ali and Ken Norton. New York police, who had not a contract in three years, conducted a volatile labor demonstration at the same time rampaging young people were harassing boxing fans in the Bronx.

"If I failed it's because I didn't continue to make these feral children invisible to middle- and upper-class Americans who aren't used to seeing them," Bouza told a Times reporter. City leaders considered the "feral" comment racist.

A few weeks later, Bouza blasted the police hierarchy while speaking to a citizens group. "The department is in bad shape," he said. "There has to be a restructuring from top to bottom with a weeding out of psychos, criminals and the unfit."

Tony Bouza and his wife, Erica, 1980.

Bouza quit before he could be fired, taking a job as deputy chief of the city's transit police. He lost that job in 1979 under a new mayoral administration and became an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

Move to Minneapolis

Don Fraser, who had been one of the nation's most liberal congressmen, was elected mayor of Minneapolis in 1979 and went searching for a new police chief committed to reform. The department was top heavy with supervisors — 42% of its 700-member force — and in need of an aggressive internal watchdog unit to deal with errant officers, said Donald Dwyer, the outgoing temporary chief.

Fraser chose Bouza over another finalist, an assistant chief in Cincinnati. "I thought it over and felt he was the most qualified," the mayor said.

When Bouza was sworn in as chief on Feb. 12, 1980, a group of gay rights activists angry about the previous night's bath house raid showed up in the City Council chambers; two of them burned the citations they had received, setting off smoke detectors.

Phil Wilkie, one of the activists, said reporters asked the new chief what he would do first. "Seek political exile in Rio de Janeiro," Bouza quipped, before he removed the vice squad supervisors responsible for the raid.

One of Bouza's first decisions was to replace two-officer squad cars with single-officer squads. When Officer Richard Miller was murdered alone in his squad car in 1981, many officers blamed Bouza; others dismissed the accusation, saying that had two officers been in the squad car, both might have been shot.

Bouza thought the department "bloated" and blamed it on the federation. In his memoir, he said the police numbered about 700 when he arrived in Minneapolis and he resisted demands for more. But he reduced the number of captains from 22 to 11 and slashed the number of lieutenants from 112 to 45.

Tony Bouza

"I was a pare-down efficiency expert," he said in a recent interview. "I saw myself as a master of efficiency."

Bouza's tendency to say whatever was on his mind often got him into trouble. In 1985 he charged City Council members Dennis Schulstad and Walt Dziedzic with "carrying water for the police union" and likened Schulstad to "Charlie Stenvig in drag," referring to the city's former right-wing mayor. Fraser suspended Bouza without pay for three days.

Schulstad said last week that he got into some good-natured debates with Bouza and recalled a council meeting where a police K-9 dog was getting an award. He said he offered to give the dog either a cow's leg bone "or a good bite of Tony Bouza's leg, and the dog preferred the bone."

A comment that Bouza later called "a mistake, one of the worst I ever made," was his remark in the mid-1980s that Minneapolis didn't have a gang problem. Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, was then on the City Council and disagreed with Bouza's assessment. But he voted twice to reappoint him as chief.

"Overall, he was an effective chief," Cramer said.

Later years

Bouza wasn't the only member of his family who made headlines. In 1983, his wife Erica, who was a pacifist, was one of 139 protesters arrested by Minneapolis police for trespassing at Honeywell's headquarters to protest the company's production of cluster bombs for the U.S. military. It was the first of about 11 peace-related civil disobedience arrests in the Twin Cities for Erica Bouza, leading to a feature about the couple in People magazine.

"This arms buildup between the United States and Russia has got to stop," she was quoted in one article. "It's crazy."

Said Bouza at the time: "She does what she thinks is right. I didn't talk her in or out of it."

Joe Selvaggio, retired executive director of Project for Pride in Living, which built and rehabbed homes in low-income neighborhoods, said that Bouza by disposition was an in-your-face New Yorker.

"I think he would have preferred to return to New York, but Erica really liked it here because of her peacenik friends," Selvaggio said.

According to Dominick Bouza, his father bought donuts for the Honeywell protesters when they were taken downtown to be booked, but police ate them instead. Bouza threatened the officers with discipline if they ever did it again. The next time he bought donuts, the protesters got them.

His parents "had hundreds of dinner parties," Dominick Bouza said, entertaining friends and family, artists, members of Women Against Military Madness — and the occasional cop. "Dad could always be heard above the crowd."

Over the objections of Bouza and Fraser, the City Council in 1988 added 72 new officers in the face of rising crime. The council, Bouza said, was "spooked by ... crimes that could not have been prevented by a thousand additional cops."

Later that year, he announced he was stepping down, telling Fraser the department needed fresh ideas and new blood.

Although philosophically opposed to gambling, Bouza accepted Gov. Rudy Perpich's appointment as Minnesota gaming commissioner, overseeing the state's new lottery and charitable gambling. He served from 1989 to 1991.

Three years later Bouza decided to run for governor as a DFLer, even though he had never sought office before. Early polls showed him in the lead, but several stumbles proved costly. Former Mayor R.T. Rybak, who co-chaired the campaign, said that when Bouza called for confiscation of handguns in Minnesota, his poll numbers tanked.

Bouza was defeated in the DFL primary by state Sen. John Marty of Roseville, who went on to lose to Republican incumbent Arne Carlson in the general election.

In recent years, Bouza wrote a regular column for Southside Pride, a monthly south Minneapolis neighborhood newspaper. He enjoyed watching baseball and football, operas and classical music concerts, and was an avid reader, especially of biographies.

Besides his wife and son Dominick, Bouza is survived by his son, Tony, of Santa Monica, Calif., and four grandchildren. No memorial services has been set.

After leaving office, Bouza served as an expert defense witness for 20 years, flying around the United States for court appearances. He said he was paid $200 an hour, but never earned more than $30,000 in one year.

"The cases usually involved Black victims of white police brutality," he wrote in his book. "I saw my work as an instrument of reform and accountability."

