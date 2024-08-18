Tolkkinen: Western Minnesota votes against Christian nationalism

His campaign and subsequent loss, in such a conservative district, in my mind is a further sign of the waning appeal of the Christian right. His need to seek political power to spread his Christian message seems a tacit admission to the failings of the conservative evangelical church. It has lost on two major political fronts, in the Supreme Court approval of same-sex marriage, and in its key galvanizing cause, abortion, as voters in conservative states pass pro-choice measures. Even overturning Roe v. Wade has proved a tepid victory, as the number of abortions has risen since then.