Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach has one of the most conservative voting records in Congress, but she is nonetheless facing a primary challenge in her deep-red western Minnesota district.
GOP U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach faces primary challenge from Steve Boyd
Boyd, a political newcomer, blocked Fischbach from winning the GOP’s endorsement in April. The two will go head-to-head in a primary election on Tuesday.
Fischbach will face Steve Boyd, a staunchly religious small businessman from Kensington, in a Seventh District GOP primary election on Tuesday. The political newcomer Boyd blocked Fischbach from winning the GOP endorsement in April and has been campaigning across the sprawling rural district for months. Anti-establishment activists have rallied behind Boyd over the longtime politician Fischbach, whom they consider to be a political insider.
Before she was elected to Congress in 2020, Fischbach served in the Minnesota Senate for more than two decades and briefly served as lieutenant governor.
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Fischbach. The second-term congresswoman voted against Trump’s second impeachment and against creating a panel to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Boyd has been sympathetic toward Jan. 6 rioters, hosting campaign events where some Minnesotans who were federally charged shared their own version of events. Some have called Boyd a Christian nationalist, citing his overtly religious political rhetoric, and he hasn’t rejected that label. He once taught a “Biblical Citizenship” course created by the conservative Patriot Academy that included teachings on “the myth of the separation of church and state.”
Boyd has criticized Fischbach as being too “legislation-driven,” saying he would be more of a hardliner who takes principled stands on cultural issues. He’s said he would be willing to shut down the government to fix the border crisis, and that he would seek to join the highly conservative House Freedom Caucus.
Fischbach has outraised and outspent Boyd by a large margin. Whoever wins the Tuesday primary election will almost certainly be elected in November to represent the conservative district. Fischbach defeated her last DFL challenger by about 40 percentage points in 2022.
Minnesota’s Seventh District spans the western half of the state, from the Canadian border down to almost Iowa. It’s one of the nation’s top-producing agricultural districts.
