The Wolves will add veteran guard P.J. Dozier, according to news reports Saturday.
The 25-year-old is entering his sixth NBA season. He was undrafted out of South Carolina in 2017, but was signed by Oklahoma City. He played briefly for the Thunder and Celtics before spending the past three seasons with Denver.
Dozier suffered a torn left ACL during a game last November.
Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly had a similar role with the Nuggets when Dozier played for Denver.
Dozier's best season was 2020-21 when he averaged 7.7 points in 50 games.
The Wolves' training camp starts Sept. 26 in Minneapolis.
Wolves
