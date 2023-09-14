The Timberwolves signed forward Vit Krejci, who has played for the Hawks and Thunder, on Thursday. Terms of the contract were not revealed.

The 6-8 Krejci, who is from the Czech Republic, was drafted by the Wizards with the 37th pick in 2020 and traded to the Thunder.

He played in 30 games (eight starts) for Oklahoma City in 2021-22, averaging 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Thunder as a rookie . He was traded to Atlanta before last season, but appeared in only 29 games, averaging 5.7 minutes and 1.2 points.

The 23-year-old has played professionally since he was 16 and is a member of the Czech national team.