Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of Karl-Anthony Towns' 60-point game in the Wolves' 149-139 shootout win over San Antonio on Monday. KAT's comments after the game show how coach Chris Finch and his teammates are pushing the right buttons, leading Towns to play the best basketball of his career.

6:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins the show to break down the three big trades over the weekend. If the Twins are really trying to compete in 2022, there is plenty of work to be done — and there is money to spend after shedding a lot of payroll in the Josh Donaldson deal. What other chess pieces will move in the three weeks leading up to the season, and what other battles is Miller watching down in Florida as camp opens?

29:00: The Vikings are still searching for a suitable replacement for Linval Joseph. They took their third swing in three years on Monday.

Join Michael Rand, Kent Youngblood and a panel of basketball experts at 12:30 for a Zoom chat about the NCAA women's basketball tournament — or watch later on startribune.com.

